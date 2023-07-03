1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at northeast Indianapolis block party

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Monday on Forest Manor Avenue, near East 32nd Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a shooting at a block party on the northeast side of Indianapolis has left one person dead and three others injured.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3200 block of Forest Manor Avenue, where hundreds of people were attending a block party. Officers responding to the scene found a victim who had apparently been shot.

The victim, a female, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Around the same time, officers responded to Community North Hospital, where a person had arrived with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe the shooting is related to the incident on Forest Manor Avenue.

That victim's condition is reportedly stable.

Around the same time, two other victims walked into Community East Hospital within minutes of one another, also with apparent gunshot wounds. Both of those victims' conditions are stable. Those victims are believed to also have come from the Forest Manor Avenue scene, police told 13News.