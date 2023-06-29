Man seriously wounded in apparent road rage shooting on I-65 south of Indianapolis

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 65 near Southport Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was wounded Thursday night in an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 65 south of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on I-65 southbound near the 103-mile marker, just south of the Southport Road exit. Dispatchers received a call reporting a man who had been shot inside a vehicle on the interstate.

First responders located the adult male with a serious injury from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was conscious and alert when he was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, Indiana State Police said in a release.

Investigators believe a road rage incident escalated when a person inside a vehicle fired multiple shots into the victim's silver Honda. At least one of the bullets struck the man.

The suspect vehicle reportedly left the scene after the shooting before officers arrived at the scene.