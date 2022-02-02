IMPD investigating death at south side health care center

IMPD said officers found a person dead in a room and felt the circumstances of the death were suspicious. A person was detained.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a death at a health care center on the south side of Indianapolis.

Police responded Wednesday morning to the Homestead Healthcare Center on Madison Avenue near East Stop 10 Road.

IMPD said officers found a person dead in a room and felt the circumstances of the death were suspicious. A person was detained and homicide detectives were called to investigate.

On its website, Homestead Healthcare Center stated it was "a skilled care and rehabilitation campus in suburban Indianapolis offering Long-Term Respite Care, Medical Assistance and Private Respite Care, and Short-Term Respite Care."

13News reached out to the health care center and was told there would be no comment at this time.