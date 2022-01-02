Funeral arrangements made for deputies killed in Carroll County crash

Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt died in a crash on SR 26 Saturday while responding to a pursuit.

DELPHI, Ind. — Funeral arrangements have been made for two Carroll County law enforcement officers who were killed in a crash last weekend.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a Jan. 31, 2022 report about the memorial for the deputies.)

Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt died Jan. 29 while responding to assist with a police chase. Rainey's car drove off State Road 26 in Sedalia and struck a utility pole. Both deputies died at the scene.

Visitation for Rainey will be held at Delphi Community High School from 2 to 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 5. His funeral will be held at the high school on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. EST.

The school is located at 301 Armory Road in Delphi. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office asks any police officers who plan to attend the service to arrive beginning at 9 a.m. EST Sunday.

Following the funeral service, Rainey will be escorted to IOOF Memorial Gardens in Delphi.

Visitation for Northcutt will be held Monday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. EST at Soller-Baker Funeral Home at 400 Twyckenham Boulevard in Lafayette. A funeral service with military honors will be held following visitation at 1 p.m. EST on Monday.

The sheriff's department plans to release information about the procession routes for both deputies in the coming days so the public has an opportunity to pay their respects.

A memorial to both men sits outside the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, where flowers and messages from the community adorn a patrol car.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Rainey and Northcutt

The foundation has been designated by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department as the official fundraiser to accept monetary donations on behalf of both families. Anyone who is wishing to donate can visit the 1st Financial Bank in Delphi. There are two separate foundations established, and the foundation said those donations will go directly to the families of Deputy Rainey and Jail Deputy Northcutt.