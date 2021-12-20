1 man dead after shooting on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Republican state lawmakers proposing legislation to curb violent crime in Indianapolis.
IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday morning.
Officers were first called to 3938 North Lawndale Ave. for a person shot. Officers found a man in critical condition, and he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
While investigating the shooting, officers learned the crime scene was actually at 3974 Diamond Lane, which is near West 38th Street and North High School Road.
It was at the home on Diamond Lane that police detained a person of interest. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Detective Andrew McKalips at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Andrew.McKalips@indy.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.