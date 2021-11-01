Avon porch pirate suspect arrested after driving through homeowners' yard

Police said the homeowners confronted 41-year-old Melissa Solomon in their driveway, but she allegedly drove through their yard and fled the scene.

AVON, Ind. — A 41-year-old Brownsburg woman was arrested Sunday in Avon after trying to steal a package off of someone's porch.

The Avon Police Department said the suspect, identified by the Hendricks County Jail as Melissa Solomon, parked her vehicle in a home's driveway after a package had been delivered moments prior.

According to police, the homeowners confronted Solomon in their driveway, but she allegedly drove through their yard and fled the scene.

Police were able to find Solomon and her vehicle, and she was arrested for theft and criminal mischief.

Police recommend contacting your local law enforcement agency if you think you may have been a victim of Solomon's actions.