IMPD investigating 3 shot on Keystone Avenue near 62nd Street

Police say two women and a man were injured near the intersection of Keystone Avenue and 62nd Street early Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD aggravated assault detectives are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning near the intersection of Keystone Avenue and 62nd Street that sent three people to area hospitals.

North District officers were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. on a person shot at 6191 North Keystone, which is the Walgreen's drug store near Glendale Town Center.

Officers found a man and two women shot near that location. Their names have not been shared.

One of the victims taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another was reported to have a "graze wound." The third person's condition was not shared by police.

Detectives have not shared what led to the shooting, but police believe that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other when the victims were struck.

Investigators have not shared descriptions of the vehicles or any suspect information in the shootings.