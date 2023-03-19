Teen killed in shooting at west Indianapolis apartment complex

The incident happened Sunday in the in the Chapel Hill Apartments, near 10th Street and Girls School Road, shortly before 8 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a west side apartment complex.

Police found a person on the ground who appeared to be shot in the Chapel Hill Apartments, near 10th Street and Girls School Road, shortly before 8 a.m.

The victim appeared to be a teenage male, according to an IMPD spokesperson, who said the Marion County coroner would make positive identification and share his name once family is notified.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation is underway, and detectives are checking for leads, but they have not shared any information about a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

As of Sunday afternoon, police said no arrests have been made in the case but also said there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.