IMPD: Person dies following near northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died following a shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side Saturday afternoon, IMPD said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, near East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue, shortly after 1 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim who was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477,