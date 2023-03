Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Willard Park in the 1900 block of East Washington Street, east of South State Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near east side Saturday evening, IMPD said.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Willard Park in the 1900 block of East Washington Street, east of South State Ave, on a report of a person shot. There they located two victims who had apparently been shot.

The conditions of the victims was not immediately known.