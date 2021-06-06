IMPD death investigation underway on north side

While investigating a report of gunshots Sunday morning, police found a woman dead on Kenwood Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police detectives are conducting a death investigation on the north side of Indianapolis after officers found a woman's body Sunday morning.

Police responded to 35th Street and Kenwood Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots.

During the course of their investigation, they found a woman down near a vacant house at 3462 N. Kenwood Ave. She was unresponsive and appeared to be shot.

Medics pronounced her deceased. Authorities have not shared her identity, and a coroner has yet to determine her exact cause of death.

Homicide detectives are working to determine when she might have died. An initial investigation indicates her death may have occurred earlier than the Sunday morning gunshot report that led to the discovery of her body - perhaps overnight or in the early morning hours Sunday.