1 killed in southeast Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Punto Alto Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say one person is dead following a shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Punto Alto Drive, which is just southeast of East Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue. Police arrived to find the victim in a garage with "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound."

The victim, a 31-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate information about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.