It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue that left one person dead and three others wounded.

It was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Few details were immediately available, but a Metro Police spokesperson confirmed that officers found four people with "injuries consistent with gunshot wounds" and that one of them had died.