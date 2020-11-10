IMPD investigates apparent stabbing in parking lot on 38th St.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating an apparent stabbing in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on 38th Street just west of Illinois St. Sunday.
Officers were called to the scene in the parking lot of the Subway at 38th St. and Kenwood Ave. just after noon.
The male victim, who has not been identified, was lying in the parking lot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives and evidence technicians are now investigating.
No suspect information has been shared.
Check back for updates.