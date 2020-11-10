IMPD investigates apparent stabbing in parking lot on 38th St.

Police found a man stabbed outside the Subway restaurant just after noon Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating an apparent stabbing in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on 38th Street just west of Illinois St. Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene in the parking lot of the Subway at 38th St. and Kenwood Ave. just after noon.

The male victim, who has not been identified, was lying in the parking lot. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and evidence technicians are now investigating.

Metro Homicide & Crime Lab at Kenwood & W 38th investigating a man dead from an apparent stabbing in the parking lot of the subway sandwich shop. This area has had an uptick in violence over the past few weeks as Indy starts its most violent months Oct, Nov & Dec. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/wqj0igGijf — Steve Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) October 11, 2020

No suspect information has been shared.