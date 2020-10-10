Shootings leave one dead, one critically injured

Metro police are investigating two Friday evening shooting cases.

INDIANAPOLIS — Separate and apparently unrelated Friday shootings have killed one person and left another in critical condition.

Just before 10 p.m., officers found a person with an apparent gunshot wound in the 3000 block of North Park Avenue. Police haven't released any details but say that person had died.

At about the same time, police investigated another apparent shooting in the 1200 block of North King Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

IMPD hasn't shared any information about the victims nor anything about suspects or motive.