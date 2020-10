Police responded to the report of a person shot in the area of E. 30th Street and N. Keystone Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police say the victim of the shooting has died.