IMPD investigates rash of Sunday morning shootings

Detectives were busy with five shootings in the overnight hours of Sunday morning that sent six people to Indianapolis hospitals.

INDIANAPOLIS — At least six people were shot in Indianapolis between 1:30 and 7 a.m. Sunday morning. Four of those victims showed up at local hospitals and a fifth was shot at a gas station less than 100 yards from an emergency room, but police found him two miles away.

Investigators have not shared the identities of any of the six victims.

None of the victims were reported to be in critical condition and Aggravated Assault detectives have been assigned to all five cases, but no information about potential suspects has been shared.

Hospital walk-ins

Police were called to IU Health-Methodist Hospital around 3:30 a.m. when two gunshot victims walked in on their own. Detectives are now investigating where the two male victims were shot.

Two other shooting victims came to St. Francis Hospital on the south side after separate shooting incidents.

Police are investigating an apparent shotgun discharge at around 1:45 a.m. that sent a male victim to the emergency room. He was in stable condition, according to police. Investigators report this incident happened on Boggs Creek Drive, just across Interstate 65 from the hospital.

Another shooting at a gas station on South Girls School Road sent another patient to St. Francis. Police said the victim walked in around 2:20 a.m. but they had no information on her condition, and were checking to see if anybody else may have been injured in that incident.

A man shot at a gas station across the street from Community East Hospital at 16th Street and Ritter Avenue just before 7 a.m. called police from two miles away, at 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue. Police said he was in stable condition when they met up with him.

The first shooting of the morning was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 10th and Rural streets. The man police found there was described to be in stable condition.