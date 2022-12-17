IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings early Saturday

Police have not shared names of the victims. None of their wounds appear to be life-threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives from the IMPD Aggravated Assault division are working three shooting cases in the early morning hours of Saturday that sent three men to the hospital.

Police have not shared names of the victims. None of their wounds appear to be life-threatening.

The first call came in shortly after 1 a.m. when a man walking into emergency room at Eskenazi hospital and told police he had been shot in the 1200 block of King Avenue on the city's west side.

He was listed in good condition.

The second shooting was called in at 2:16 a.m. on the southeast side of the city. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1300 South Hawthorne Lane, east of Emerson Avenue, and found a man who appeared to be shot. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Then police responded to a third shooting on the far south side at the Stone Lake complex off Hanna Avenue just west of Interstate 65.

The man found shot there was conscious and alert when police found him just after 5:35 a.m.

Investigators have yet to share any suspect information in these three shootings.