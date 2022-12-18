IMPD investigates man shot on far east side during alleged robbery

The victim was in stable condition and police believe they have at least one suspect in custody.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on the city's far eastside that they believe occurred during an attempted robbery.

Police were called to a house on Catalina Drive, which is in a neighborhood near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road, on a report of a shooting.

They found a man with a gunshot wound, and were told two intruders had come into the home during an attempted robbery and shot the homeowner. He was in stable condition, according to police, when an ambulance took him to the hospital.

The two intruders left, but police told 13News at the scene that they believe they have one in custody.