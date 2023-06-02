2 teens charged in December 2022 homicide

Police found 28-year-old Corbin Rogers in a home with a gunshot wound on Dec. 8, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers are in custody and facing charges for a December 2022 murder that happened on North Euclid Avenue, between New York and Washington streets.

Detectives arrested 17-year-old D'Sean Bigbee-Cummings on a warrant for murder and kidnapping on Thursday, Feb. 2. On Friday, Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself into police. He also had a warrant for murder and kidnapping.

Bigbee-Cummings and Jackson are accused of being involved in the Dec. 8, 2022 murder of 28-year-old Corbin Rogers. Police found Rogers shortly after 8 a.m. in a home with a gunshot wound.

Three others have been charged in the case: 35-year-old Cristina Clark, 29-year-old Josselyn Johnson and 21-year-old Jaheim Miller. All three suspects have been charged with murder, kidnapping for ransom and kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon.

Police were searching the area on an unrelated incident when they went into a vacant home and found Rogers inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they spoke with Rogers' grandmother two days after the deadly shooting. She allegedly told police Rogers called her from his cellphone at 3:19 p.m. on Dec. 7, and begged her for $5,000. The victim's grandmother said she heard a woman in the background of the call, yelling at Rogers about a stolen car.

A few minutes later, Rogers' grandmother told police she got a text message from Rogers of a photo of him in a vehicle with two masked men on either side of him, pointing what appeared to be handguns at his head.

Then, Rogers' grandmother said she got another text that said Rogers would soon be dead if they did not receive the money.

Rogers' girlfriend received a Facebook video in which police said Clark told her, "We are holding your man hostage."

All of this allegedly was the result of trying to find Clark's rental car, which Rogers had taken.

A witness told police Rogers had been driving Clark's car with a friend. When Rogers stopped at a gas station, the friend reportedly drove off with the car. That friend told police he simply parked the car at an apartment complex across the street.