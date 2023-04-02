Juvenile critically injured in shooting in Irvington

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis in Irvington.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. in the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue, near the intersection of North Ritter Avenue and Washington Street.

Officers arrived in the area and found a juvenile who had been shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police haven't released the name or age of the juvenile. Information on suspects and motive in the shooting has also not been released.