IMPD: 21-year-old man arrested for role in shooting on city's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged role in a shooting that injured a woman on Indianapolis' east side Sunday night.

Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to the 3000 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 30th Street, for a report of a person shot.

Police located a woman inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was listed by police as "awake and breathing" when transported to a local hospital.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives identified 21-year-old Tyrone Bostick as a suspect in the case. With assistance from the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit, detectives arrested Bostick on Tuesday, Jan. 27, without further incident for his alleged role in the shooting, police said Wednesday.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case.