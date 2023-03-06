IMPD: Person killed in east side shooting

Officer responded to the 6000 block of Oak Avenue, near South Arlington Avenue and Washington Street, shortly after 2 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Monday morning, IMPD said.

There they located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest in the incident was taken into custody and was being questioned by police early Monday, IMPD told 13News.

Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.