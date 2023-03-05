Man in house injured by drive-by shooting on northeast side

The man inside a house on Nimitz Drive, near 21st Street and Arlington Avenue, was injured when multiple shots were fired from the street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what officers called a drive-by shooting on the city's northeast side Sunday afternoon.

A man inside a house on Nimitz Drive, near 21st Street and Arlington Avenue, was injured when multiple shots were fired from the street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Medics checked the man for minor injuries at the scene.\

Police have not identified the vehicle where the shots came from, or any suspects in the shooting.

Nobody else in the house was injured.