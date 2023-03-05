2 wounded in near southeast side shooting

One person was killed and five injured in a series of shootings that happened over the course of 24 hours in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded Sunday in a shooting on the near southeast side of the city. It was one of several shootings across the city in the past 24 hours.

Police were called to the shooting just before 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of Calhoun Street, near the intersection of East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot. One of the injured was taken to the hospital in critical condition where there condition stabilized, IMPD said. The other was taken to the hospital and, IMPD said, they were awake and breathing and in stable condition.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police have not identified the suspects or motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Hours earlier, at around 12:30 p.m., a man inside a house was injured in a drive-by shooting on the city's northeast side.

Early Sunday morning two more people were shot on the west side. Police say a man was found dead in a car on Rockville Road near Holt Road and another man who had been shot was found nearby at a gas station. The second man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.