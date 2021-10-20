Dozens of cats rescued from 'severe neglect' in Muncie

Police served a search warrant on Oct. 19 and found cats suffering from upper respiratory infections, skin conditions and injuries.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Humane Society of the United States is helping with the rescue of 30 cats from a "severe neglect" situation at a Muncie home.

Police served a search warrant on Oct. 19 and found cats suffering from upper respiratory infections, skin conditions and injuries. Others were very thin and several needed emergency veterinary care.

“This was one of the worst animal cases and the most deplorable living conditions I have seen in my 20 years of law enforcement,” said Chief Nathan Sloan, Muncie Police Department. “We are all thankful for the Humane Society of the United States’ significant contribution to this effort that enabled us to help these animals.”

The Humane Society of the United States is transporting the rescued animals to a temporary shelter, in an undisclosed location, where they will continue to be examined by licensed veterinarians.

“These cats are suffering—I haven’t seen animals living in conditions like this before. Walking around, you have to be careful not to slip in the layers of filth. These cats are gentle, sweet and crave attention,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “We are grateful to the City of Muncie for intervening. I’m honored to be working alongside our rescue team as we help give these cats a new beginning.”

The cats were all surrendered by the property owner and will eventually go up for adoption.

“Most of the cats are already perking up—they are amazing. One was snoring in his hammock this morning,” said Morgan Rivera, a responder with the Humane Society of the United States who is managing the emergency shelter. “There are a few cats we are monitoring closely, but overall, the cats we rescued yesterday are looking good and seem curious and interested in interacting with us!”