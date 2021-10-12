IACS hosting free fall adoption events throughout October

The Pup-kin Patch adoption events will be held Oct. 13, 16, 17, and 27 from noon until 5 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is celebrating the season with adoption events that they hope will make people "fall in love" with a shelter pet.

IACS is hosting Pup-kin Patch adoption events on several days during the month of October. Adoptions are free and there is no appointment necessary.

The shelter said it had "great success" with these events last year, adopting out dozens of animals each time. The leaves and temperature may be changing, but IACS hopes the success rate of this festive fall event remains the same, as the shelter starts to fill up once again with animals in need.

Need to Spice up Your Life? Sporty Spice is just the girl for you! Here's what she has to say about herself: I found... Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Thursday, October 7, 2021

During the event, individuals hoping to adopt can visit dogs on the outdoor dog runs and cat adoptions will take place inside the shelter.

IACS said masks or face coverings are encouraged if going inside the shelter.

Pets available for adoption can be viewed here and those interested in filling out an adoption application can do so online.

IACS will also be hosting a free Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. IACS will have two of its animal care trucks decorated, there will be a photo booth and adoptable animals will be viewable until 6 p.m.