Homicide detectives arrest man for alleged involvement in woman's death

39-year-old Gary Jackson was arrested on suspicion of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and other charges.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man who is accused of being involved in a 41-year-old woman's death last week.

Gary Jackson, 39, was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the homicide.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 41-year-old Joan Berry was suffering from a gunshot wound when she arrived at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health April 21.

Police were sent to the hospital around 7 p.m. for a report of a person that had been shot. When they arrived, officers found Berry in critical condition with apparent gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital.

IMPD launched an investigation into her death and on April 26, the police department announced they had identified and arrested Jackson for his alleged involvement in Berry's death.