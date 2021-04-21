Police investigating shooting after victim dies at Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a person who arrived at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from gunshot wounds has died.
Officers were dispatched to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health around 7 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim in critical condition with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim later died from their injuries.
There is no information about the victim's age or where the shooting may have occurred.
This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.