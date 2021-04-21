Police investigating shooting after victim dies at Riley Hospital

Information about the age of the victim or where the shooting occurred was not immediately available.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a person who arrived at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from gunshot wounds has died.

Officers were dispatched to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health around 7 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a victim in critical condition with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim later died from their injuries.

