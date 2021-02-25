Greenwood police release video of suspects accused of stealing from elderly

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is asking for help identifying two people accused of distracting elderly customers at stores and then stealing their wallets.
Police said the suspects take the victim's credit cards to other stores and charge thousands of dollars in pre-paid visa cards and other merchandise.
The video police shared is from an incident on Feb. 20 where an 82-year-old woman was shopping at a Meijer when the suspects approached her and asked her if she could read a label on an item. After distracting the victim and taking her wallet, the suspects charged more than $7,000 on her credit cards at the Sam's Club in Greenwood. They were able to do all of that in about an hour.
If anyone recognizes either person in the video please call Detective Scott Cottongim at 317-887-5619 Ext. 4.