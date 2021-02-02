x
Greenwood Police looking for suspect accused of stealing renters' payments

Police said they noticed the suspect holding an object that looked like a long wire with items attached to the end.
Credit: Greenwood Police Department
Greenwood Police said a man allegedly stole renters' payments from a business Jan. 11, 2021 around 3 a.m.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for theft. 

According to police, someone stole renters' payments from a drop box at Havenwood Homes at 1637 West Country Line Road. Police said the incident happened Jan. 11 around 3 a.m.

Police said they noticed the suspect holding an object that looked like a long wire with items attached to the end. 

Police described the suspect as driving what they believe to be a Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-865-0300 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

