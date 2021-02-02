Greenwood Police looking for suspect accused of stealing renters' payments

Police said they noticed the suspect holding an object that looked like a long wire with items attached to the end.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for theft.

According to police, someone stole renters' payments from a drop box at Havenwood Homes at 1637 West Country Line Road. Police said the incident happened Jan. 11 around 3 a.m.

Police described the suspect as driving what they believe to be a Honda Accord.