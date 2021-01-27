Greenwood man sentenced to 20 years for meth trafficking

Three children were living in Eric Middlebrook's home when investigators searched it and found drugs, guns and money.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood man is set to spend 20 years in federal prison for meth trafficking with children in his home.

U.S. District Judge Tanya W. Pratt sentenced 31-year-old Eric Middlebrook to 240 months for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with the Intent to distribute methamphetamine where children are present.

Acting United States Attorney John Childress said for several years, Middlebrook has been a suspect, victim and witness to violent crime and has engaged in drug trafficking in the Indianapolis area.

"Drug trafficking brings gun violence that Indianapolis and many other communities across the country are experiencing," said Childress. "We remain committed to working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to do our part in reducing the violence, getting drugs and weapons off the streets, and delivering justice for the people we serve."

ATF investigators found Middlebrook used others to help him traffic meth and other drugs from California to Indiana, which he would then sell in the Indy metropolitan area. When investigators searched his home and a storage unit, they found 3700 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, multiple firearms, and over $40,000. There were three children living in the home at the time of the search.

Following his time behind bars, Middlebrook must serve seven years of supervised release.