Suspect arrested in deadly overdose of Greenfield man

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police detectives arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly dealing drugs that resulted in another man's death.

On Feb. 24, Greenfield police and medics responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at a home on Sherwood Drive, near East McKenzie Road and Apple Street.

Police arrived and located a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Shephard, unresponsive. Despite lifesaving measures, Shephard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said evidence at the scene led detectives to James Woolsey, of Greenfield. According to police, Woolsey had been texting with Shephard shortly before Shephard's death.

Police located Woolsey on Thursday, April 20 and interviewed him.

Following the interview, police arrested Woolsey and took him to the Hancock County Jail on a preliminary charge of dealing a controlled substance, resulting in death.