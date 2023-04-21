x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect arrested in deadly overdose of Greenfield man

Police arrested 37-year-old James Woolsey and took him to the Hancock County Jail on a preliminary charge of dealing a controlled substance, resulting in death.
Credit: WTHR

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield police detectives arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly dealing drugs that resulted in another man's death.

On Feb. 24, Greenfield police and medics responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at a home on Sherwood Drive, near East McKenzie Road and Apple Street.

Police arrived and located a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Shephard, unresponsive. Despite lifesaving measures, Shephard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said evidence at the scene led detectives to James Woolsey, of Greenfield. According to police, Woolsey had been texting with Shephard shortly before Shephard's death. 

Police located Woolsey on Thursday, April 20 and interviewed him.

Following the interview, police arrested Woolsey and took him to the Hancock County Jail on a preliminary charge of dealing a controlled substance, resulting in death.

The Hancock County Prosecutor's Office will determine final charging decisions.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

2 IMPD officers recovering after being shot on city's east side following chase; suspect dead

Before You Leave, Check This Out