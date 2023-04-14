Searching For Illegal Drugs: Homeland Security Investigations explains drug busts at Indy airport

A recent drug bust is part of the ongoing work Homeland Security Investigations is doing

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men charged with trying to smuggle drugs into Indiana through the Indianapolis International Airport appeared in court.

They're facing criminal charges after authorities discovered pounds of marijuana in their suitcases.

This latest drug bust is part of the ongoing work Homeland Security Investigations is doing together with local and state partners to track drugs coming into the region.

It's work that can lead to help taking down drug dealers around the world.

Last month, four men were criminally charged in Marion County for allegedly smuggling in a combined 56-pounds of marijuana into Indianapolis International Airport from flights arriving from California.

When their suitcases arrived in Indy, K9 Axel with the Plainfield Police Department alerted to the narcotics in their bags. That's when task force officers with the Department of Homeland Security, Indiana State Police and Plainfield Police got to work, eventually, charging Mikhail Williams, Keith Williams, Keenan Thomas and Joel Shavers for dealing marijuana.

April Miller, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Indianapolis said screening for drugs at the airport can happen multiple times a week.

"It happens quite frequently, probably more than most people realize," Miller said.

The HSI team investigates drug trafficking happening not just here in Indianapolis but around the US, according to Miller.

"So this is very common for us to investigate," Miller said. "It's also an area that HSI really focuses on predominantly on - investigating fentanyl and opioid types of narcotics seizures and smuggling that are happening here in the area."

Miller explains all suitcases coming into the airport or the international mail facility go through a standard process to be unloaded. That could mean your bags get a quick sniff from a K9. If the dog alerts to narcotics, that's when the HSI team comes in.

Miller stressed that even seemingly small cases can help lead them to criminal organizations and cartels on a global level so they can stop the supply of drugs at the source.

"They really are so important to track and look into and investigate because there are trans-national criminal organizations most of the time behind these drug smugglers that are bringing these drugs into our communities. And that's what our focus is, we are trying to tackle the organizations that are profiting off of this type of smuggling," Miller said.

This work is critical to holding dealers and suppliers accountable, Miller said, while getting harmful, even deadly drugs off our streets.

"We want to keep our community safe and we want to keep illicit narcotics from entering our communities," Miller said.

If you see something that looks suspicious, Homeland Security Investigations says members of the public can report crimes or suspicious activities by calling 866-347-2423 or completing the online tip form.