Drugs, including M30, found in Kokomo home

Police believe the drug is anywhere between 1,000 and 1,500 times more powerful than morphine.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person faces multiple charges after a police raid revealed hundreds of grams of drugs, including M30, at a Kokomo home Tuesday evening.

Around 4 p.m. on April 18, officers with the Kokomo Police Department's Drug Task Force and K-9 Unit executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of South Cooper Street, near South Reed Street and East State Street.

The search warrant, police said, was a result of detectives investigating complaints of dealing illegal drugs at the home. There were specific reports of the counterfeit M30 drugs, sometimes called pyro, which community leaders across Indiana have cautioned commonly contain fentanyl and have contributed to overdoses in the community.

During the search, officers found 200 of the blue M30 pills, nearly 12 grams of cocaine and about 40 grams of an unknown powder substance.

Officers then charged Sherunne Prater with multiple drug related charges, including dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of a lookalike substance.

In March, 13News reported M30 is technically called N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene, and police believe it's anywhere between 1,000 and 1,500 times more powerful than morphine.

For reference, fentanyl is only about 100 times more powerful than morphine.

M30 is virtually identical to fentanyl — it's light blue in color with darker blue flecks scattered throughout the pill.

More worrisome, police say, is that it is being marketed and made to look like a conventional Oxycodone pill, with an "M" imprinted on the side and a "30" found on the other.

Related Articles This new drug is popping up in Westfield, and police want you to know about it

Police said the case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.