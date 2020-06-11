Police say a man with a gun robbed the Admiral station on SR 28 Thursday night.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Police in Frankfort are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of a gas station on State Road 28 Thursday night.

In a Facebook post early Friday morning, FPD asked for the community's assistance on identifying the suspect shown in surveillance images from the Admiral station at 253 West Walnut Street (SR 28) in Frankfort just after 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint, then left the area on foot.