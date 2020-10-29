Greenfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K convenience store just off Interstate 70 at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
Police say the man came into the store at 2243 N. State St. in Greenfield just before 3:30 a.m. and asked to purchase an item behind the counter. When the employee opened the cash drawer, the man pulled a gun and demanded cash.
Police say the suspect drove away in a gray SUV.
If you recognize the suspect or the SUV, call GPD Detective Dale Diefenderfer at (317) 325-1283 or Detective Sergeant Ron Chittum at (317) 325-1284.