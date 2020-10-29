Police say two men in their late teens or early 20's robbed the Village Pantry at 96th Street and College Avenue overnight and drove north.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are actively searching for a robbery suspect in the area of Central Park this morning.

According to a Facebook post by Carmel Police, two men in their late teens or early 20's showed a pistol as they robbed the Village Pantry at 96th Street and College Avenue overnight.

Police said one of the two has been apprehended.

They crashed their car near Central Park and Westfield Blvd. and ran toward 116th Street and Rangeline Road, where they were last seen.

Police described the suspects as "darker complexion black males...wearing black hoodies, one with dreds." An update on the CPD Facebook page said the suspect with dreadlocks is in custody.

Police ask that you do not approach the suspect and call 911 if you see him.