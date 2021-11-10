Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler sentenced for theft of government funds

Dennis Tyler, a Democrat, was indicted in the bribery case in late 2019 just weeks before his eight years as Muncie's mayor ended.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Dennis Tyler being taken into police custody.

Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler was sentenced Wednesday to one year and one day in prison for theft of government funds. He will also serve three years of supervised release and pay $15,250 in restitution.

Tyler reached an agreement with federal prosecutors in May to plead guilty. In the plea agreement, Tyler admitted to receiving $5,000 in 2015 to direct nearly $110,000 in demolition work to an unnamed company.

Tyler, a Democrat, was indicted in the bribery case in late 2019 just weeks before his eight years as Muncie's mayor ended.

Tyler and nearly a dozen others were arrested as a result of "Operation Public Trust," a years-long federal investigation into Muncie city officials that began in 2016.

A year later it raided the offices of Muncie's then-Building Commissioner Craig Nichols. A federal judge sentenced him to two years in prison for money laundering and fraud.