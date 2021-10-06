Ex-Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler set for sentencing after plea deal in government funds

Dennis Tyler was arrested in 2019 after the FBI served a search warrant at his home.

A former Indiana mayor is set to find out his punishment next month on federal charges of taking a bribe in exchange for steering city projects to a contractor.

Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler reached an agreement with federal prosecutors in May to plead guilty to a count of theft of government funds. In the plea agreement, Tyler admitted to receiving $5,000 in 2015 to direct nearly $110,000 in demolition work to an unnamed company.

His sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 10 in Indianapolis. Tyler, a Democrat, was indicted in the bribery case in late 2019 just weeks before his eight years as Muncie's mayor ended.