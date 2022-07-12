Fishers police arrest Indianapolis man in connection to 18 vehicle thefts

Following an investigation, police returned stolen property to 18 victims. Police also recovered two handguns from the suspect's vehicle.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested an Indianapolis man believed to be connected to several vehicle break-ins over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of two suspicious men in the 11000 block of Timberlane Drive, near East 116 Street and Hague Road, around 3:30 a.m. The person who called 911 said the men were driving a white Chevrolet car.

When police got to the area, they found two men standing outside of a vehicle that matched the description given.

According to police, the two men quickly got in the vehicle and drove away.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver led police on a chase until the vehicle became disabled on 82nd Street.

Police said three people got out of the car and ran from the scene. Police searched the area and found one of the suspects, identified as 23-year-old Joshua Morillo, of Indianapolis, and took him to the Hamilton County Jail.

Police did not share additional information about the two other people who ran from the scene.

Following an investigation, police returned stolen property to 18 victims. Police also recovered two handguns from the suspect's vehicle.

Morillo faces the following charges:

Two counts of theft — Level 6 felony

Eleven counts of theft — Class A misdemeanor

Eighteen counts of unauthorized entry into a vehicle — Class B misdemeanor

One count of possession of marijuana — Class A misdemeanor

One count of possession of marijuana — Class B misdemeanor

Police thanked the person who made the report of suspicious activity, and also reminded people to remove all valuable items from unattended vehicles.