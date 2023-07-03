66-year-old man killed in Fishers crash; alleged drunk driver arrested

The crash happened Saturday, July 1 around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of 126th Street and Winding Creek Lane.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested a 24-year-old man for alleged drunk driving over the weekend.

Around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 126th Street and Winding Creek Lane, near Allisonville Road.

According to a preliminary investigation and witness statements, a red 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 66-year-old Richard Wentzel, of Fishers, and a red 2010 Ford F150 truck, driven by 24-year-old Hunter Monts, of Fishers, were going east on 126th Street when the truck hit the car.

Medics took both drivers and a passenger in the Malibu to the hospital. Wentzel died at the hospital from his injuries in the crash.

During the investigation, police believed Monts was drunk.

Police later arrested him and took him to the Hamilton County Jail, where he was preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing catastrophic injury.