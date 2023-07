The crash was reported around 7 a.m. Sunday at 161st Street.

WESTFIELD, Ind — All lanes of U.S. 31 northbound were closed at 161st Street in Westfield Sunday morning following a deadly crash.

First responders were called to the area around 7 a.m. July 2 for the crash, which involved a vehicle that struck the 161st Street overpass.

In an alert from INDOT, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash.

All lanes of northbound U.S. 31 were expected to be closed for several hours Sunday morning.