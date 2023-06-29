2 arrested in connection with ISP State Trooper death

Two people were taken into custody following the fatal crash. A 15-year-old girl who had been listed as a missing person was also found.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested in connection with an incident that claimed the life of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron N. Smith on Wednesday night.

18-year-old Eddie P. Jones, Jr. from Sikeston, Missouri was allegedly driving the stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse that hit and killed Smith.

Jones has been preliminarily charged with Murder, a Level 1 Felony.

Passenger 19-year-old DeMareon L. Curry, from Sikeston, Missouri was preliminarily charged with Auto Theft, a Level 5 Felony, according to police.

A 15-year-old female, who was listed as a missing person from Missouri will be turned over to authorities from that state later today. She is not being charged in connection with this incident.

Both are incarcerated at the Hendricks County Jail, and were booked early in the morning, according to police.

On June 28, police tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, leading officers on a pursuit on Ronald Reagan Parkway, near Interstate 70.

Trooper Aaron Smith got out of his vehicle to deploy stop sticks and was hit by the suspect vehicle around 8:45 p.m.