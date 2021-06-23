Evansville youth pastor charged with statutory rape, sexual battery

Authorities say Joshua Burton Henley had multiple victims between the ages of 12 and 16 in at least three states, and police believe there may be more victims.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville youth minister and former volunteer coach has been arrested in Tennessee on child sex charges in at least three states.

Joshua Burton Henley, 32, of Newburgh, is now behind bars as a result of a multi-agency investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office.

At the time of his arrest, Henley was a youth minister at Washington Avenue Church of Christ in Evansville, Indiana. Before this, he was a pastor at Holladay Community Church and was an unpaid volunteer girls basketball coach at Holladay Primary School in Holladay, Tennessee.

“This arrest is the result of an extensive ongoing investigation through the coordination of several agencies,” said District Attorney Matthew F. Stowe. “This case typifies the issues that law enforcement face in dealing with sexual crimes involving minors, which have increased in the wake of the imposed COVID isolation.”

Henley is accused of one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. He was booked into Benton County Jail in Tennessee on June 18 and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Stowe alleged Henley had multiple victims between the ages of 12 and 16 in at least three states, and police believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified.