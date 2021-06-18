ISP trooper and gaming commission agent charged with domestic battery

Police said they were called the morning of June 12 for an alleged battery between Sergeant Russell Garrison and Tiffany Corbin.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper and an agent with the Indiana Gaming Commission were arrested Friday for alleged domestic battery. The arrests stem from an incident at a home in Lawrence County while both were off duty this past weekend.

Police investigated the incident and the prosecutor has decided to charge Garrison and Corbin each with a count of domestic battery.