Suspect shot, wounded by Elwood police officer

Police were investigating a reported domestic disturbance when the suspect fled. He was later shot after allegedly refusing to drop a weapon.

ELWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating the shooting of a suspect by officers in Elwood on Friday.

According to state police, officers with the Elwood Police Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance. When the officers arrived, the suspect in the disturbance, 26-year-old Dakota McCreary of Noblesville, fled.

Police later utilized a drone to locate McCreary in a wooded area. When they encountered him, they saw he had a weapon. Officers told McCreary to drop the weapon, but the suspect reportedly did not comply with the command. At that time, an officer fired at McCreary, striking him.

McCreary was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.