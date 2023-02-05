State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Marion

The incident occurred during a foot pursuit during an investigation into shots fired early Sunday.

MARION, Ind. — State police have been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in Marion.

Marion police said their officers were called to investigate shots fired in the 1500 block of South Florence Street and began a foot pursuit with a subject there.

The chase ended when an officer was involved in the police shooting in the 3000 block of South Curfman Road.

Marion police said that the scene was secured and they contacted State Police to take over the investigation.

ISP has not released information about the person shot by the officer.