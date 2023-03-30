1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Priscilla Avenue, near 16th Street and Arlington Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously wounded on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1400 block of Priscilla Avenue, near East 16th Street and North Arlington Avenue, just after 11 p.m. Thursday and found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified only as an adult male, was said to be "not awake or breathing" at the scene but was later reported to be in critical condition at a hospital.

There is no information at this time about possible suspects or a motive for the shooting.