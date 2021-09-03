Drunk driver stopped going 120 mph on I-65 in a work zone

The trooper reported Michael Kaufman, 24, showed signs of impairment and his blood alcohol content tested at .278.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper stopped a man for going 120 mph in a work zone on I-65 and the driver was allegedly more than three-times the legal limit.

The trooper was patrolling a section of I-65 in Tippecanoe County when they spotted a silver car speeding in a 55 mph work zone. The trooper clocked the driver at 120 mph and pulled him over.

The trooper reported Michael Kaufman, 24, showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. Kaufman's blood alcohol content tested at .278, which is more than three times the legal limit.