Drunk driver stopped going 120 mph on I-65 in a work zone

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper stopped a man for going 120 mph in a work zone on I-65 and the driver was allegedly more than three-times the legal limit.
The trooper was patrolling a section of I-65 in Tippecanoe County when they spotted a silver car speeding in a 55 mph work zone. The trooper clocked the driver at 120 mph and pulled him over.
The trooper reported Michael Kaufman, 24, showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. Kaufman's blood alcohol content tested at .278, which is more than three times the legal limit.
Kaufman was arrested and taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail. He's facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.